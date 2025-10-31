It will be a no-fear approach for Peterborough United in their tough FA Cup toe, even after an unsettling week

Peter Kioso in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United will have a no-fear approach towards their tough first round FA Cup tie, even after an unsettling week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last Saturday’s demoralising home defeat at home to Blackpool, Posh lost a boss and spent four days in managerial limbo before the new man arrived.

And after just two days guidance under Luke Williams they must tackle one of League One’s big hitters as Cardiff City visit the Weston Homes Stadium fresh from a big win in a Carabao Cup tie at Welsh rivals Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Posh skipper Peter Kioso is looking forward to the challenge after he and the other experienced played a big role following the sudden sacking of Darren Ferguson.

KIoso told the Posh Plus service: “It’s been an interesting few days. A gaffer was sacked and another one came in. Unfortunately the manager is the one to go when the players are not performing. It’s part of football sadly so me and the more experienced lads made sure we kept everyone’s energy levels high. Changing manager is probably not something the younger lads have experienced before.

“Every manager is different and it’s important as players we can absorb information quickly. The gaffer has given us plenty of information, but he made it as simple as possible so we should be capable of implementing what he wants on Saturday. We know what he wants from us and now it’s down to us.

"The team spirit has always been high even though we’ve not been doing so well. We ask a lot of each other and now we need to ask even more of each other. It’s down to us to start performing. No matter who the manager is we need to take care of our own standards. We want to hit the ground running for the new boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cardiff are a good team who are going well. It will be a tough game, but we shouldn’t fear any team. We will be ready for the challenge. It will be tough, but we have so much more to give.

"I want to win any game I play whether it’s in training, at the park with my mates or an FA Cup tie. The FA Cup gives you the opportunity for good days so it’s an important game for us.”