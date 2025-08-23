It was only a home point, but for Peterborough United it must feel like so much more after a late leveller

Cian Hayes scores for Posh v Bradford. Photo David Lowndes.

The roar of applause at Peterborough United at the final was more akin to a big win against a top team rather than a home draw against Bradford City.

But relief is a powerful emotion and a first League One goal for 471 minutes to grab a first point of the season was worthy of acclaim, especially as it arrived in the 90th minute against a team who sadly preferred timewasting to trying for a second goal. Both teams got what they deserved when substitute Cian Hayes hooked home after excellent work from another replacement Declan Frith.

The visitors had taken advantage of another defensive calamity as Will Swan claimed his obligatory goal against Posh in the 55th minute. They dominated the next 10 minutes before easing off and it was Posh, boosted by four effective substitutions, who carried all the threat in the final quarter.

Posh responded to their goal-shy start to League One by changing two forwards. Gustav Lindgren came in for Brad Ihionvien at centre forward, while Abraham Odoh was back in place of Cian Hayes. Recent signings Tom Lees and Matt Garbett were among the substitutes.

David Okagbue attacking a Posh corner against Bradford City. Photo David Lowndes.

Bradford made a mockery of the never change a winning side theory by making five switches after an excellent 2-1 midweek win at Stockport County. The entire front three was altered which was either a real show of squad strength or a sign of over-confidence.

In any event it was the oldest team against one of the youngest and one of the biggest against one of the smallest.

The first-half followed a familiar pattern. Posh played nicely across midfield at times, created half chances, but couldn’t find anything to trouble visiting goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Bradford, until the final stages of the half, contributed very little, but were doubtless encouraged by a defence that screams anything but solidity. Passes were intercepted in dangerous midfield areas, breaches down the flanks were regular, and it took a couple of superb sliding defensive blocks from Archie Collins to protect the goal.

Posh ‘keeper Vicente Reyes made one save, right on half-time from a Matthew Pennington volley and the best bit of Bradford football arrived just before that when James Dornelly arrived to make a terrific intervention in his ow six yard box.

For Posh Odoh and former Bantam Brandon Khela saw shots collected comfortably by Walker before Lindgren’s smart turn, after fine passes from Collins, Khela and Klaidi Lolos, ended with a crisp shot deflected just past a post.

One deep cross from Kyrell Lisbie found Odoh at the back stick, but a defender arrived on the scene to concede a corner, one of several Posh won in the first-half without ever looking like scoring from one.

The second-half also followed a familiar pattern with the visitors penning Posh back, probably in the sure knowledge a mistake would arrive. And it duly did 10 minutes into the second half when Khela was caught in possession and the ball was move quickly to Swan who continued his habit of scoring against Posh with a neat finish.

It took 10 minutes for Posh to respond by sending four substitutes on. One of them, Frith, immediately whipped over a great cross that eluded three waiting teammates. Another, Hayes, saw a goalbound shot headed away, before Frith shot narrowly wide with a fierce 20 yard strike.

And the fifth and final sub, Ihionvien, was too slow to get his shot away when presented with a decent chance on the edge of the area.

A replacement for an assistant added to the Posh frustration and nine minutes added didn’t seem enough, but Hayes immediately pounced from close range after Frith had skinned his marker and then kept the ball alive after his first attempted cross was blocked.

Posh kept up the pressure in the rest of added time, but crosses were well defended and no further goals arrived. Posh remain bottom, but with hope renewed.

Fair play to the players for not going under – Garbett was a lively sub – and also to the home fans who kept behind their team until the end.

Posh: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, George Nevett, David Okagbue, James Dornelly (sub Harley Mills, 67 mins), Archie Collins, Brandon Khela (sub Brad Ihionvien, 80 mins), Abraham Odoh (sub Cian Hayes, 67 mins), Klaidi Lolos (sub Matt Garbett, 67 mins), Kyrell LIsbie (sub Declan Frith, 67 mins), Gustav Lindgren.

Unused subs: Bastian Smith,Tom Lees.

Bradford C: Sam Walker, Ibou Touray, Curtis Tilt, Aden Baldwin, Alex Pattison (sub Tommy Leigh, 65 mins), Max Power (sub Jensen Metcalfe 88 mins), Tyreik Wright (sub Stephem Humphrys, 77 mins), George Lapslie (sub Antoni Sarcevic, 65 mins), Matthew Pennington, Will Swan (sub Ciaran Kelly, 89 mins), Josh Neufville.

Unused subs: Joe Hilton, Bobby Pointon.

GOALS: Posh – Hayes (90 mins).

Bradford – Swan (56 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Collins (foul).

Bradford – Baldwin (foul).

REFEREE: James Durkin 6.

ATTENDANCE: 8,874 (1,988 Bradford).