It turned into a 'Super Saturday' for improving Peterborough United
The bottom 10 at the start of the day were all involved in matches against each other with Posh, Cambridge United and Rotherham United emerging victorious. And as Cambridge were already eight points adrift of Posh their win at Crawley Town was a favourable result for Darren Ferguson’s side.
The 3-1 win for Posh against Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium moved them up from 20th to 17th. They went past Exeter City and Northampton Town who drew 1-1 at St James’ Park and beyond Bristol Rovers who lost 3-2 at home to Rotherham.
Burton Albion stayed in the bottom four after a 1-1 home draw with Mansfield Town who equalised with a second-half own goal. Wigan dropped back into the top 10 – and are just two points ahead of Posh – after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Reading.
Posh are now four points and four places above the relegation zone ahead of a trip to mid-table Blackpool on Tuesday (March 4).
Other key games at the bottom on Tuesday are…
Cambridge v Stevenage, Lincoln v Crawley, Mansfield v Wigan, Northampton v Stockport, Reading v Exeter, Shrewsbury v Bristol Rovers. Wycombe v Burton.
League One
(Bottom)
Wigan 33 -3 39pts
Mansfield 33 -7 39pts
POSH 33 -9 37pts
Cobblers 34 -18 37pts
Exeter 32 -15 36pts
Bristol R 33 -18 35pts
Burton 34 -15 33pts
Cambridge 33 -22 29pts
Crawley 33 -24 29pts
Shrewsbury 34 -24 27pts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.