Posh celebrate Chris Conn-Clarke's goal against Shrewsbury. Photo David Lowndes.

Super Saturday in League One couldn’t have gone much better for Peterborough United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bottom 10 at the start of the day were all involved in matches against each other with Posh, Cambridge United and Rotherham United emerging victorious. And as Cambridge were already eight points adrift of Posh their win at Crawley Town was a favourable result for Darren Ferguson’s side.

The 3-1 win for Posh against Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium moved them up from 20th to 17th. They went past Exeter City and Northampton Town who drew 1-1 at St James’ Park and beyond Bristol Rovers who lost 3-2 at home to Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton Albion stayed in the bottom four after a 1-1 home draw with Mansfield Town who equalised with a second-half own goal. Wigan dropped back into the top 10 – and are just two points ahead of Posh – after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Reading.

Posh are now four points and four places above the relegation zone ahead of a trip to mid-table Blackpool on Tuesday (March 4).

Other key games at the bottom on Tuesday are…

Cambridge v Stevenage, Lincoln v Crawley, Mansfield v Wigan, Northampton v Stockport, Reading v Exeter, Shrewsbury v Bristol Rovers. Wycombe v Burton.

League One

(Bottom)

Wigan 33 -3 39pts

Mansfield 33 -7 39pts

POSH 33 -9 37pts

Cobblers 34 -18 37pts

Exeter 32 -15 36pts

Bristol R 33 -18 35pts

Burton 34 -15 33pts

Cambridge 33 -22 29pts

Crawley 33 -24 29pts

Shrewsbury 34 -24 27pts.