Posh made a winning start to life back in League One after overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit at Whaddon Road.
And Ward’s two assists were crucial to the victory, a fact recognised by Posh fans who took part in our traditional post-match summary on Twitter.
Posh boss Grant McCann also came in for plenty of praise for his game-chaning work at half-time while goalscorers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott also found favour.
Here are a selection of post-match comments on Twitter as told to @PTAlanSwann
Have to play 5 at the back system next week as that worked a treat. We don’t have the players to play 4-3-3 effectively especially with the personal missing, shown by first half.
@AdammortonJ
Joe Ward was man-of-the-match for a faultless game-changing second-half. This is his season.
@eamonnduff
The moral of the story is to play assist king Joe Ward at every opportunity.
@william5001
Mindless booing replaced by chants of league 1 winners within an hour! Hope Bergstrom gets the 2nd half plaudits as much as others, the 1 hand save was outstanding. Today was definitely a squad day!
@Fig428
Man of the match was tough today, but Bergstrom made vital saves, Ward and Thompson changed game and 2 goals from JCH. I’m going for the keeper though.
@ColinHopkins70
Where did McCann get that first half 11 and formation from? Luckily for him Cheltenham weren’t out of sight at half time and the subs saved him.
@mikeegee70
First game out of the way to settle nerves. No problem here.
@jimhicksuk
The real Posh are back that's how we do it in league 1.
@joepearson82
Great half time management by McCann, HMS ‘romp the league’ has set sail for the Championship.
@Keith76696680
Posh fell at first jump ,but recovered to finish strong without the need for a photo finish.
@14obrien141
Marriott on the bench in League 1 is not an option.
@JeffNewson
Gold Cup for Posh in the second half at Cheltenham after an utterly abysmal first 45 minutes.
@oldposhpete
A wake up call for McCann if he thinks he can get away with square pegs in round holes in L1. Don’t want to see Knight at RB or Burrows at LB ever again. Sign up N’Lundulu. He was a handful today!
@PaulGC84
Very poor first half with no tempo or real commitment, but my god we were good in the second half. Two top strikers at L1 level, Ward excellent and will get most L1 assists, but Thompson for me was the difference. Recycled the ball brilliantly and has some vision as well.
@garynormanphoto
Grant deserves a lot of credit. How many times in the past have you seen a manager start second half with same 11 and wait until 65 minutes or more to make a change. All 3 subs made a massive difference.
@nonecknosense
Grant McCann Man of the Match for the changes to suit the game.
@seestraining
McCann saw the issues and acted decisively. Great credit to the players in the second-half for applying the game plan.
@Smith1988Adam
Great 30 mins second half … but got bullied in the first … 3 pts move on to the next.
@dazposhie
If Marriott is fit how can he not start?. RJJ’s time will come, but he ain’t a RW. McCann showed up well with his decisions to make the changes when he did.
@RealJohnEvo
Very telling that Grant McCann had the confidence, ability and nous to change things at half time. Shows he has options and alternatives. Bodes well.
@TobyWoody
Marriott and JCH just have to start together. I know Grant likes a 433 but there are just too many potential goals between them.
@imtomhutch
I like a manager who admits he is wrong, and does something about it. 5 subs rule might suit us this season.
@romysdad