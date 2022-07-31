Posh man of the match Joe Ward celebrates victory at Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh made a winning start to life back in League One after overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit at Whaddon Road.

And Ward’s two assists were crucial to the victory, a fact recognised by Posh fans who took part in our traditional post-match summary on Twitter.

Posh boss Grant McCann also came in for plenty of praise for his game-chaning work at half-time while goalscorers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott also found favour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Grant McCann at Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Here are a selection of post-match comments on Twitter as told to @PTAlanSwann

Have to play 5 at the back system next week as that worked a treat. We don’t have the players to play 4-3-3 effectively especially with the personal missing, shown by first half.

@AdammortonJ

Joe Ward was man-of-the-match for a faultless game-changing second-half. This is his season.

Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action with Dan N'Lundulu of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

@eamonnduff

The moral of the story is to play assist king Joe Ward at every opportunity.

@william5001

Mindless booing replaced by chants of league 1 winners within an hour! Hope Bergstrom gets the 2nd half plaudits as much as others, the 1 hand save was outstanding. Today was definitely a squad day!

@Fig428

Man of the match was tough today, but Bergstrom made vital saves, Ward and Thompson changed game and 2 goals from JCH. I’m going for the keeper though.

@ColinHopkins70

Where did McCann get that first half 11 and formation from? Luckily for him Cheltenham weren’t out of sight at half time and the subs saved him.

@mikeegee70

First game out of the way to settle nerves. No problem here.

@jimhicksuk

The real Posh are back that's how we do it in league 1.

@joepearson82

Great half time management by McCann, HMS ‘romp the league’ has set sail for the Championship.

@Keith76696680

Posh fell at first jump ,but recovered to finish strong without the need for a photo finish.

@14obrien141

Marriott on the bench in League 1 is not an option.

@JeffNewson

Gold Cup for Posh in the second half at Cheltenham after an utterly abysmal first 45 minutes.

@oldposhpete

A wake up call for McCann if he thinks he can get away with square pegs in round holes in L1. Don’t want to see Knight at RB or Burrows at LB ever again. Sign up N’Lundulu. He was a handful today!

@PaulGC84

Very poor first half with no tempo or real commitment, but my god we were good in the second half. Two top strikers at L1 level, Ward excellent and will get most L1 assists, but Thompson for me was the difference. Recycled the ball brilliantly and has some vision as well.

@garynormanphoto

Grant deserves a lot of credit. How many times in the past have you seen a manager start second half with same 11 and wait until 65 minutes or more to make a change. All 3 subs made a massive difference.

@nonecknosense

Grant McCann Man of the Match for the changes to suit the game.

@seestraining

McCann saw the issues and acted decisively. Great credit to the players in the second-half for applying the game plan.

@Smith1988Adam

Great 30 mins second half … but got bullied in the first … 3 pts move on to the next.

@dazposhie

If Marriott is fit how can he not start?. RJJ’s time will come, but he ain’t a RW. McCann showed up well with his decisions to make the changes when he did.

@RealJohnEvo

Very telling that Grant McCann had the confidence, ability and nous to change things at half time. Shows he has options and alternatives. Bodes well.

@TobyWoody

Marriott and JCH just have to start together. I know Grant likes a 433 but there are just too many potential goals between them.

@imtomhutch

I like a manager who admits he is wrong, and does something about it. 5 subs rule might suit us this season.