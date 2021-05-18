Is Jonson Clarke-Harris set to leave Peterborough United? Bigger clubs are queueing up to sign him

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates promotion.

Clarke-Harris is reportedly a target for Scottish Premier League champions Rangers, relegated Premier League clubs Sheffield United and West Brom, and Championship play-off hopefuls Bournemouth. Bournemouth are known to have made a £5 million bid for Clarke-Harris in January, although their interest now might be dependent on whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League.

Posh paid Bristol Rovers just over a million pounds for Clarke-Harris last summer. He scored 33 goals in all competitions for Posh last season to help fire them to promotion.

Clarke-Harris signed a four year contract at Posh just last summer, but club co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has admitted they might receive an offer for the 26 year-old that is too good to turn down.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony with Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Posh would expect upwards of £6 million for a player in the best form of his career.

MacAnthony told Sky Sports recently: “Peterborough United can never pay players £25,000-30,000 a week and there will be seven or eight clubs already offering Jonson Clarke-Harris that kind of money.

“We’re not going to be selling a lot of our assets, but you always have one player that so many clubs are after. “They’re going to tap them up which is normal and it’s difficult to compete with that.

“Jonson has been fantastic. He was the best player in League One and the best goalscorer in England.”

It had been thought forward Siriki Dembele would be the main Posh departure in the summer as he handed in a written transfer request in January and is now entering the last year of his current contract. Posh are expected to offer him a new, improved deal, but would sell him if he turns it down.

The loss of both Clarke-Harris and Dembele would leave Posh short of attacking options with record signing Mo Eisa already on the transfer list.