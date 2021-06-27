Is Jack on his way back to Peterborough United?

Jack Marriott celebrates a goal for Posh against Northampton Town.

The 26 year-old was thought to be heading for Championship rivals Hull City from Derby County to link up with Grant McCann, the manager who signed him for Posh.

But sources at the KCom Stadium believe Marriott prefers a return to the Weston Homes Stadium, the scene of his most successful season, a 33-goal campaign in 2017-18.

Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony claimed in an instagram post on Friday (June 25) that three new signings had been completed subject to medicals which were to be conducted in the next 48 hours.

Marriott is available on a free transfer even though he signed a one-year extension to his Derby County contract during last season. Derby’s financial woes persuaded the EFL to refuse to ratify the contract.

That prompted several clubs to make a move for a player who couild become the first Posh signing of the summer. If Marriott does plump for Posh he would have to take a paycut as his wages at Pride Park are believed to be close to £20k per week.

Derby signed Marriott from Posh for £4 million in the summer of 2018. Posh paid Luton Town £400k for the striker 12 months earlier and he claimed the League One Golden Boot after scoring 27 goals.

Marriott enjoyed a decent first season at the Rams under the management of Frank Lampard scoring 13 goals including three in an unsuccessful play-off campaign.