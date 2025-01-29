Is it time for Mo Susoho to shine at Peterborough United?
The 20 year-old midfielder claimed the first senior goal of his career to deliver a 1-0 League One win over Wigan Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night. It was a great moment for the Manchester City loanee who has just returned to action after a five-month injury absence.
"I was delighted to help the team get a win,” Susoho told the Posh Plus service. “I had to dive in there to get on the end of a great cross and I was happy see the ball go in.
“People don’t see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes just to get fit. Five months is a long time to be out, but injuries are part of football so I just got on with it and now it’s time to show what I can do.
"It’s now about getting my match fitness up. It’s not there yet, but it will come. The lads were buzzing after the game and we can now take momentum into the next game after showing what we are capable of doing.
"We were brave on the ball and controlled the game. If we keep doing that we will be okay.”
Posh now start a run of four consecutive away matches at relegation rivals Bristol Rovers on Sunday. They also travel to in-form sides Charlton Athletic (February 11) and Stevenage (February 15), plus promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town (February 22) before the end of the month.
