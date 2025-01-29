Mahamadou Susoho celebrates his goal for Posh v Wigan. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United matchwinner Mahamadou Susoho believes it’s his time to shine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20 year-old midfielder claimed the first senior goal of his career to deliver a 1-0 League One win over Wigan Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night. It was a great moment for the Manchester City loanee who has just returned to action after a five-month injury absence.

"I was delighted to help the team get a win,” Susoho told the Posh Plus service. “I had to dive in there to get on the end of a great cross and I was happy see the ball go in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People don’t see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes just to get fit. Five months is a long time to be out, but injuries are part of football so I just got on with it and now it’s time to show what I can do.

Mahamadou Susoho scores for Posh v Wigan. Photo David Lowndes.

"It’s now about getting my match fitness up. It’s not there yet, but it will come. The lads were buzzing after the game and we can now take momentum into the next game after showing what we are capable of doing.

"We were brave on the ball and controlled the game. If we keep doing that we will be okay.”

Posh now start a run of four consecutive away matches at relegation rivals Bristol Rovers on Sunday. They also travel to in-form sides Charlton Athletic (February 11) and Stevenage (February 15), plus promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town (February 22) before the end of the month.