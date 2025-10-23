Is Alex Bass really the best Peterborough United goalkeeper of the Darragh MacAnthony era?

The PT decided to put bold statement to the test by checking out the other goalkeepers who have arrived at the Weston Homes Stadium since MacAnthony took control of Posh in September 2006.

MacAnthony inherited Mark Tyler. The goalkeepers who were signed permanently or on loan are listed here, in reverse order based on their impact/performance levels at Posh.

The list does not include goalkeepers who graduated through the Posh youth team like Will Blackmore. We also haven’t included current goalkeepers Bass, Vicente Reyes and Bastian Smith.

1 . JOSH TIBBETTS - Signed July 2017 A young 'keeper From Birmingham City who never played a game for Posh.

2 . STEVE COLLIS - Signed August 2010. Never played a game for Posh.

3 . HARVEY CARTWIGHT - Signed July 2022 A loan signing from Hull City who started just one EFL Trophy match for Posh.