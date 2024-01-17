​Flying Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku is a doubt for the League One clash with Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Kwame Poku. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Poku suffered an ankle injury in the second-half of last week’s win at Charlton, but Posh don’t believe it’s a serious problem even though he’s had a scan and seen a specialist.

David Ajiboye, who has been an excellent impact substitute for Posh this season, is on stand-by to replace one of the stars of the season.

"They have been precautionary measures,” Ferguson said. “Kwame was in some discomfort after Saturday’s game, but the swelling has gone down considerably and by Tuesday he was feeling a lot better.

"We don’t believe it’s anything serious and we haven’t given up on him for Saturday.

"He is a doubt, but we expect he will only miss one game at most.

"David would replace him. I have been very impressed with him this season and he did very well when he went on for Kwame at Charlton.

"That game might have suited David as it was very open, but he deserves another go.”

Posh are seeking a quickfire double over the Shrews. Posh won 2-1 at Shropshire in December after falling behind early in the second half. Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou scored the goals.