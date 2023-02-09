Oliver Norburn has not played for Posh for 11 months. Photo: Joe Dent.

The midfielder has been absent since the end of March last year when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, in his knee, while playing in an international friendly for Grenada.

The long road to recovery appears to be nearing the end for the 30-year-old though as Posh boss Darren Ferguson confirmed that Norburn is set to play in Tuesday’s (February 14) under-21s friendly against Sheffield Wednesday at the club’s training ground.

On the same day, the first team travel to face Fleetwood.

He said: “Norbs trained today (Thursday) and he’ll be playing 45 minutes next Tuesday.”

Norburn last appeared for Posh in the 3-1 victory at QPR on March 20.

Posh have also been boosted by the fact that influential midfielder Jack Taylor will be fit for Saturday’s visit of high-flying Bolton Wanderers.

He limped off against Forest Green last week after initially continuing following a heavy late challenge, causing concern, but Darren Ferguson has confirmed that he will be fit.

Taylor was sent for a precautionary scan on Monday that confirmed there was no serious damage.

Ferguson confirmed: “He’s fit. He’s absolutely fine.

"We’ve also had no injuries come out of Tuesday's under-21 friendly at Leicester. The lads that haven’t been playing played and did very well.”

Ferguson also heaped praise on Taylor’s recent form which has put Posh nine points behind Bolton in fifth but with three games in hand.

He added: “He’s a very good player. He’s at his best when he keeps everything simple and doesn’t complicate his game; that’s what we’ve been talking to him about.

“He’s playing very well at the moment, he’s a key part of the team and he gives all the things you want from a midfield player. He knows himself- we’ve worked together before- that it helps that I played that position myself. He understands that I know the position. It’s just about improving the players if we can, individually and as a group.