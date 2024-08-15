Striker Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Oxford United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Striker Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Oxford United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Injuries are limiting the ability to change an under-performing Peterborough United starting line-up, but here are three changes that should be made

By Alan Swann
Published 15th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 07:05 BST
Injuries will limit Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson’s ability to make changes to an under-performing team at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday (12.30pm).

Mo Susoho has joined Hector Kyprianou, George Nevett, Ryan De Havilland and Rio Adebisi on the sidelines leaving Ferguson (and me!) with a very restricted choice.

I have still managed to make a couple of key changes to my starting line-up, plus one very obvious one. I’d also have dropped three defenders if there were any sensible alternatives.

1. JED STEER

As dodgy as the 31 year-old looked with the ball at his feet last weekend evidence emerged on Tuesday that he remains the safest goalkeeping option. Photo: Joe Dent

2. SAM CURTIS

Doubts persist about both full-back recruits, but they've both only played twice. James Dornelly must be close to getting a start at right-back though as Curtis has shown very little defensively or offensively so far. David Ajiboye is another option, although probably not in an away game. Photo: Joe Dent

3. JACK SPARKES

The left-back has struggled so far, but his sole fit challenger for his place, Harley Mills, has not even been on the bench. We have to stick with Sparkes and hope he recovers his form. Photo: Joe Dent

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

It's fair to say few are seeing what the chairman and manager have seen in this centre-back. He gets another game until George Nevett is fit as there are no alternatives. Photo: Joe Dent

