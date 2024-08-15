Mo Susoho has joined Hector Kyprianou, George Nevett, Ryan De Havilland and Rio Adebisi on the sidelines leaving Ferguson (and me!) with a very restricted choice.
I have still managed to make a couple of key changes to my starting line-up, plus one very obvious one. I’d also have dropped three defenders if there were any sensible alternatives.
1. JED STEER
As dodgy as the 31 year-old looked with the ball at his feet last weekend evidence emerged on Tuesday that he remains the safest goalkeeping option. Photo: Joe Dent
2. SAM CURTIS
Doubts persist about both full-back recruits, but they've both only played twice. James Dornelly must be close to getting a start at right-back though as Curtis has shown very little defensively or offensively so far. David Ajiboye is another option, although probably not in an away game. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
The left-back has struggled so far, but his sole fit challenger for his place, Harley Mills, has not even been on the bench. We have to stick with Sparkes and hope he recovers his form. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
It's fair to say few are seeing what the chairman and manager have seen in this centre-back. He gets another game until George Nevett is fit as there are no alternatives. Photo: Joe Dent
