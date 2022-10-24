There will be an increased police presence in Peterborough on Saturday (October 29).

Cambridgeshire Police has informed residents that there will be an increased presence of officers in the city centre on Saturday (October 29).

Saturday sees the school half-term coincide with Posh hosting Cambridge United. The two fierce rivals have not met in the league since 2001 and over 2000 away fans are expected to make the trip.

Due to crowd control measures, a section of Town Bridge will be closed after the conclusion of the match at around 5pm.

London Road (from the Peacock Pub), Town Bridge up until the junction with the Premier Inn Hotel (including adjacent roads) will be closed for between 15 and 30 minutes.

Cambridge have sold their full allocation of 2248 tickets and were refused a further allocation of approximately 1400 tickets with Posh selling further tickets to home supporters in the Main Stand, which is usually allocated to away fans.

Chief Inspector of Cambridgeshire Police Chris Savage said: “We expect a busy weekend in the city centre both for the football match but also because it will be half term. We want our communities and those visiting the city to have a safe and enjoyable weekend.