In pictures: The Peterborough United fans who watched last night's draw with Exeter City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
The search for a victory goes on for Posh after last night’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

Posh were seconds away from a vital win before the visitors levelled in stoppage-time. But the point does at least stretch the gap between themselves and Crawley Town in the last relegation place.

If you were at the game then you may very well feature in this gallery of Posh fans, captured through the lens of our man David Lowndes. Take a look and see who you know.

Get full reaction to the game, here.

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City.

1. Posh 1 Exeter 1

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City.

2. Posh 1 Exeter 1

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City.

3. Posh 1 Exeter 1

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City.

4. Posh 1 Exeter 1

Peterborough United picked up a valuable point after a midweek draw with Exeter City. Photo: David Lowndes

