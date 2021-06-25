IN PICTURES: Here we go again... Peterborough United's players return for pre-season

Frankie Kent gets down to work

The summer holidays are over for the Peterborough United squad, as the players have returned for pre-season training.

Friday, 25th June 2021
Posh are preparing for life back in the Championship following their promotion from League One a couple of months ago.

And the players were back at the idverde Training Ground on Thursday for some fitness testing, ahead of getting back to full training at the weekend.

Photographer Joe Dent was on hand to capture these images as the Posh stars got back to work.

Idris Kanu chats to Mo Eisa

Mark Beevers takes part in a balance test

Sammie Szmodics was happy to be back

Balancing act from Idris Kanu

