Darren Ferguson has joked that he “may need to cut his arms off” in a bid to avoid picking up any more yellow cards.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson was booked against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson picked up his fourth caution of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury protesting a soft free-kick awarded to the hosts shortly after what looked to be a foul of Hector Kyprianou was ignored on the edge of the area.

Aside from his tally of four cautions, he also picked up a red card (for two bookings) against Derby in August and has consequently served two touchline bans, totalling three matches this campaign.

Another ban would be triggered by two further yellow cards.

When asked about his latest ban, Ferguson said: “My booking is my own fault. I’ve reacted to a foul I felt we should have got that we’ve not got and he’s then given Shrewsbury one.

“I can’t attach blame to anyone apart from myself. I didn’t do anything wrong, their manager was doing very similar things but the fourth official saw fit to book me.

“I’ll probably have to cut my arms off and just stand there because it looks like anytime I wave my arms around I get booked.

“I suppose I’ve only got myself to blame and with my experience, I should have learnt by now.”

Ferguson was also irked by a bizarre decision in the second half that saw Ryan Bowman repeatedly holding Ephron Mason-Clark before the delivery of a corner. After the referee stopped play more than once to warn Bowman, the Shrewsbury forward dragged Mason-Clark to the floor with the response of the referee being to book those players.

No foul could be given as the ball was not in play.

Ferguson added: “Ephron’s been booked for being manhandled. I don’t know what he’s meant to do, the boy can’t just hold onto him and that’s what he’s done.