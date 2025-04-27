If this was a Peterborough United audition for next season only the goalkeeper passed, plus was booing Joel Randall fair?

Posh star Kwame Poku heads at goal in the game against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

The Peterborough United team selection suggested this was an audition for next season rather than an attempt to finish the current campaign with a bang.

If so only goalkeeper Will Blackmore, third choice for most of a disappointing League One campaign for the club, managed to pass. Others have two games to convince sceptics they can be part of a promotion push in 2025-26.

The chairman and the first-team boss appear to have made their mind up on striker Gustav Lindgren, a man who carries more expectation, and therefore pressure, because of a hefty £500k price tag. Some of us in the media were told on Darragh MacAnthony’s podcast last week to study footage of the runs Lindgren makes because they prove what a top player he will become. Darren Ferguson was quick to defend his player and express confidence in his ability after the forward’s ineffective display in yesterday’s 1-1 League One home draw with Bolton Wanderers.

They may well turn out to be be right, and the faith in a striker clearly struggling in the self-belief department – he may also be fatigued having been on the go with very little time off for the last 18 months – could turn out to be well placed and we will really see the next Dwight Gayle next season, but naked eye evidence so far is not supporting that premise.

Malik Mothersille scores from the penalty spot against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

Lindgren missed a sitter with Posh a goal up yesterday and it wasn't his worst miss this season as that arrived at Bristol Rovers in February. He has yet to score since his debut in the EFL Trophy against League Two opponents in January. It’s difficult to see him succeeding as a sole central striker in the current Posh system as he lacks presence. Maybe he would come good with a formation tweak and some closer support.

We should all hope Posh judgement in the long-term proves wise. In his favour is a willingness to work hard and he’s clearly an intelligent young man as his Friday night interview on Posh Plus showed. It’s also worth noting players at London Road can be slow burners – one played against Posh yesterday – and Lindgren’s Swedish teammate Oscar Wallin is now viewed as a fine player after his own rocky start to the current season. Certain local media folk felt Zak Sturge was a better bet at left-back than Harrison Burrows at the start of last season so opinions can be laughably bad, however honestly held.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 1 BOLTON 1…

1) Of the others brought in to play against a Bolton side who had just 10 available outfield players available yesterday, Ferguson felt midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady played well on his first start since early February. O’Brien-Brady was fine when looking to be positive with the ball and played a key part in the Posh goal. He also did well in the move that led to Lindgren’s miss, but too often he takes the safe option of passing backwards when the forward pass is on. He’s only 21, but Posh will be seeking midfield recruits in the summer transfer window with Hector Kyprianou and Mo Susoho leaving and Archie Collins entering the last year of his contract.

POsh midfielder Donay O'Brien-Brady battles for possession with Bolton's Joel Randall. Photo David Lowndes.

2) Central defender George Nevett is just 19. He seems set to remain a work in progress. He competed well yesterday, but needs to work out how to compensate for a lack of natural speed. He was sloppy on the ball at times against Bolton, but his passing won’t be an issue in the long run. Of the recruits from last summer highest expectations were of Chris Conn-Clarke after a goal-laden season at National League level with Altrincham. He’s had a stop-start season, but hasn’t taken advantage of the chances he’s had. Joel Randall’s drop in form in the first-half of the season was an opportunity not grasped by Conn-Clarke (23) and he was usurped in the number 10 role by a novice in the position when Randall left. Conn-Clarke made little impression yesterday despite starting the contest with a couple of neat touches.

3) Ferguson has a ruthless streak when dealing with players who don’t fit in at Posh. He comes up against one on Wednesday in goalkeeper Christy Pym and Bradley Ihionvien has now been cast aside after one season at the club. Ferguson didn’t go into the specifics yesterday after admitting Ihionvien has no future at Posh, but the striker has shown temperament frailties when substituted and during games. The chairman called him out on a recent podcast for ill-discipline during a game. Ihionvien seemed a strange signing from Colchester last September. He had no record to speak of at League Two level, but a devastating display against Posh Under 21s worked in his favour. Ihionvien can at least take credit for getting Posh to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy Final with his last-gasp goal in a semi-final in Wrexham.

4) Joel Randall was a key player in a Posh team that created great memories last season. Taking just that into account his booing by Posh fans on his return to London Road yesterday seemed harsh. It’s the danger of being perceived as someone unlikely to put his body on the line for the cause I guess.

5) I’m a big fan of the way Malik Mothersille takes penalties. It takes a lot of nerve, but the slow, stuttering run-un is in vogue all over the world and it looks an impressively failsafe method...when it comes off. All goalkeepers in League One will know what Mothersille does which didn’t help Bolton’s Luke Southwood in the first-half, but he won the stand-off in the second-half even if he was two yards off his line when making the save.

6) It was a muted send-off for summer departures Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou, all of whom started yesterday’s game on the substitutes’ bench. I had hoped all three would have started and then been withdrawn individually late in the piece to get the ovation from Posh fans they deserved. I also understand the need to protect the players from unnecessary complications regarding potentially lucrative moves.