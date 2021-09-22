Ice bath plan to keep the Peterborough United injury count down as Joel Randall faces an 11-week spell on the sidelines
Peterborough United will install a new ice bath at their idverde Training Ground in an attempt to decrease the number of muscle injuries in the first-team squad.
Posh have been struck this season by hamstring injuries to Jack Taylor, Mark Beevers and now Jack Marriott.
And summer million pound signing Joel Randall faces close to three months on the sidelines because of a thigh injury.
“I’ve given permission to install an ice bath at athe training ground,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast today (September 22). “We are getting too many muscle injuries, possibly because the Championship is a more physically intense and demanding competition than League One.
“Jack Marriott now has ripped a tendon in his hamstring in tw, and Joel randall, who was flying in the under 23s will miss 11 weeks.
“We hardly picked up an injury last season, but you have to be as fit as Superman in the Championship.”