Darren Ferguson congratulates Hector Kyprianou after his goal at Forest Green last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kyprianou has been the best Posh player in the first few weeks of the season and not just because he is the club’s top scorer with two goals, going into Saturday’s League One clash with Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“The season has started well for me and the team,” Kyprianou told the Posh Plus team. “It’s been great to chip in with two goals and contribute to a couple of great results, but it’s important I stay hungry and humble.

“100 per cent the gaffer has helped my game as have all the coaching staff. We work hard analysing performances and then working on things on the training pitch, and hopefully it shows when I step on the pitch.

Hector Kyprianou after scoring for Posh at Barnsley this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We all play freely knowing it won’t be treated as the end of the world if we make mistakes. We are a very young group with high potential.

"I have a good connection with Archie Collins and Joel Randall, but it’s not something that has just happened. We have worked hard on the rotations we employ.

"From my own point of view I have learnt when to step in and slow the game down as we are a team that likes to be in control of the ball.

"But I also try and get into good attacking positions. I work hard on knowing my teammates and getting into the penalty area at the right time.

"I had a goal target for the season and if I can get past that I will be very happy.

"I know I still have so much to work on and improve, but I want to be an all-round midfielder with no weaknesses.

"I watch players like Rodri and Declan Rice all the time to get tips and to learn from them."

Kyprianou moved to Posh from Leyton Orient in July 2022 for a fee of around £400k. He has flourished since Ferguson returned to the club in January.

Kyprianou made his 50th appearance for Posh at Barnsley earlier this month when he scored in a 3-1 win.