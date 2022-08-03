Janos Bodnar signs his Posh professional development contract alongside Academy director Kieran Scarff

The 18 year-old right-back has impressed first-team manager Grant McCann since he returned to the club in February.

Bodnar has been with Posh since the age of 9.

“It is a very proud moment for me and my family because this is what I have been working towards for all my life," Bodnar told the Posh media team.

“The main goal has always been to get into the first team, but I have been really pleased with the way I have developed in the last year or so, getting minutes for the first team in pre-season.

“One of my strengths is going forward and in the modern game a full-back needs to have the ability to attack but also defend.

"I do feel one of the areas I have to improve is defending, but I feel that has got a lot better.

"I’m very thankful to the gaffer and all the club staff for giving me opportunities to be involved with the first team and I am looking forward to building on them in the under 21s this season.

"I already have experience in the under 21s and the target is to get plenty of minutes this season, and hopefully push for the first team.”

McCann added: “Janos is a tremendous young player, who has a great attitude and is always keen to learn and develop as a player.

"We are really pleased he has signed as he’s everything we like and we are excited to see how he develops.”