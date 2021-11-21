Hull move above Peterborough United after a huge helping hand from the officials, ex-Posh striker helps end Plymouth’s long unbeaten run, new contract offer for Steve Evans and many happy returns for Ivan Toney
Former Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has engineered back-to-back wins for Hull City in the Championship, although his team required help from a sleepy official yesterday (November 20).
Hull took the lead in the first-half at home against Birmingham City after an assistant referee failed to spot the ball travelling out of play in the build-up to George Honeyman’s goal. It led to an impressive rant from Blues boss Lee Bowyer after the game.
Birmingham then had Gary Gardner rightly sent off before the break as Hull eased to a 2-0 win which moved them above Posh on goal difference and out of the relegation zone.
West Bromwich Albion suffered a fourth straight away defeat as their automatic promotion hopes continue to slide. They went down 1-0 at Huddersfield not helped by one-time Posh loanee Jake Livermore’s second-half red card for serious foul play.
In League One a goal from former Posh striker Conor Washington helped in-form Charlton Athletic end Plymouth Argyle’s 16-game unbeaten run. Washington scored the second goal in a 2-0 win at the Valley.
Ex-Posh boss Steve Evans has been offered a new contract by Gillingham after an approach for his services from League Two outfit Stevenage was turned down. The injury-ravaged Gills are perilously close to the relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat at bottom club Crewe Alexandra yesterday.
In League Two Mathew Stevens claimed his 12th goal of the season as leaders Forest Green won 3-1 at Hartlepool.
And it was a special day for Ivan Toney who scored on his return to Newcastle United with Brentford. The Premier League clash ended 3-3 at St James’ Park.