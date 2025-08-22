Huge boost for Peterborough United as Kioso returns

Peter Kioso after the Posh New Year's Day win at Derby County in 2024. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have re-signed right-back Peter Kioso on a season-long loan from Oxford United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kioso spent a successful loan spell at Posh in the first-half of the 2023-24 season before he was recalled by parent club Rotherham United. Kioso made 30 appearances for Oxford United in the Championship last season after a £600k move from Rotherham in the summer.

The 26 year-old will link up with Posh on Monday so won’t feature in Saturday’s League One clash with Bradford City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: "A great leader for our dressing room returns on loan for the season. He reports for duty Monday morning and is very excited to be back with us. I personally apologised to him today when he took out a restraining order on me for calling him 20 days in a row!

"Had to be patient for good few weeks, but worth the wait. He’s one of my favourite players we have had on loan.”

Kioso said: "Hi Posh fans! I am so happy to be back at the club. I feel I have unfinished business at Posh and I owe it to the owner, gaffer and fans for the trust they put in me two seasons ago when I needed somewhere to showcase myself.

"Posh gave me that chance so it's time to repay that and I will do everything I can to do that. My job is to come in, help the team and I am confident the fortunes will change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The supporters showed me a lot of love when I was here the first time around and they have shown that love even when I wasn't with the club. I can't wait to see everyone again and get started."

The 26-year-old scored once in 27 appearances during his loan spell with Posh and also wore the captains armband with his final appearance coming in the 3-2 win over Derby County on New Year’s Day 2024.