Huge boost for Peterborough United as Kioso returns
Kioso spent a successful loan spell at Posh in the first-half of the 2023-24 season before he was recalled by parent club Rotherham United. Kioso made 30 appearances for Oxford United in the Championship last season after a £600k move from Rotherham in the summer.
The 26 year-old will link up with Posh on Monday so won’t feature in Saturday’s League One clash with Bradford City at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: "A great leader for our dressing room returns on loan for the season. He reports for duty Monday morning and is very excited to be back with us. I personally apologised to him today when he took out a restraining order on me for calling him 20 days in a row!
"Had to be patient for good few weeks, but worth the wait. He’s one of my favourite players we have had on loan.”
Kioso said: "Hi Posh fans! I am so happy to be back at the club. I feel I have unfinished business at Posh and I owe it to the owner, gaffer and fans for the trust they put in me two seasons ago when I needed somewhere to showcase myself.
"Posh gave me that chance so it's time to repay that and I will do everything I can to do that. My job is to come in, help the team and I am confident the fortunes will change.
"The supporters showed me a lot of love when I was here the first time around and they have shown that love even when I wasn't with the club. I can't wait to see everyone again and get started."
The 26-year-old scored once in 27 appearances during his loan spell with Posh and also wore the captains armband with his final appearance coming in the 3-2 win over Derby County on New Year’s Day 2024.