Huddersfield Town boss wary of a new-look Peterborough United team with a very experienced manager

Huddersfield manager Lee Grant. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

High fliers Huddersfield Town will approach winless Peterborough United with caution in their League One fixture at the Accu Stadium on Saturday.

It’s a clash between a team with a 100 percent winning home record against a team who have lost seven of their eight competitive matches, including all four away games.

But Huddersfield manager Lee Grant is wary of a team managed by Darren Ferguson and likely to include a several recently acquired players.

Grant told the Huddersfield Examiner: “We will approach the game with some caution because if you look at any team that has a manager with as much experience as theirs, and has seen all angles, and seen it from all sides, and experienced the highs and the lows, we can expect a team that will be set up well.

"I’m sure there’ll be a few new faces within their ranks, which can make it potentially difficult to plan for because of the nature of them having played one way, and then very recently changed to playing in another way. We will also give them full respect.

"We have to be guarded against the fact that Peterborough are going to win a game this season and we want to make sure that’s delayed by at least one more week. That’s our jobs for this weekend, along with all of the detail that goes along with that. We have to be guarded against it, but we treat every game with full respect and Peterborough United will be no different this weekend.”