Huddersfield Town boss held his own hands up after a laboured victory over struggling Peterborough United

Huddersfield manager Lee Grant. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant held his own hands up after his side laboured to a 3-2 League One win against rock-bottom Peterborough United at the Accu Stadium.

‘The Terriers’ struggled to land a blow on Posh until falling behind early in the second-half to a fortunate Jimmy-Jay Morgan goal. They then rallied to score three unanswered goals before a late Posh reply from substitute Cian Hayes. The win lifted Huddersfield into third place, a point adrift of leaders Cardiff City who didn't play today.

Grant told his local press: “In possession we were slower than we should have been and we lacked some detail on some of our passing. We lacked some ball speed, which hurt us at times and some of the information I gave the group pre-game didn't help them, so I fixed that at half-time.

“Definitely, our energy was low in the first half. That surprised me and the players, but it’s a good three points and it’s really important. We came into the week with a clear target of two wins, and I’m so proud of the group that they’ve been able to do that.

“The big caveat is I want the group to be better. I asked what they felt at half time and the answer was pretty clear that they feel they have a way to go yet.

“There’s a real humility in the group and a real desire to keep improving.”