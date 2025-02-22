Michael Duff (left) with Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff accepted Peterborough United were well worth their win at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Duff described his injury-hit side’s display as ‘inexcusable’ after Posh deservedly won away in League One for the first time since August 24 courtesy of a late first-half goal from Hector Kyprianou.

Huddersfield are still without a home goal in 2025, but remain in fifth place. Posh stayed in 20th place, but are now within four points of Rotherham United who are 14th.

Duff told HUddersfield LIve: “I won’t try and mask it. The performance was nowhere near the required levels and that hasn’t happened that many times. We were beaten by the better team today unfortunately. It looked like there was a real lack of energy from us from the first minute. I don’t know if it’s the injuries that are catching up with us, but we are not delusional. We haven’t scored a goal at home for a long time and we are fully aware of that. The performance was inexcusable.

“There’s obviously a little bit of apprehension in the team. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that. They do care. And it’s not easy. It’s a difficult place to play at the minute. We are fifth in the league and it feels like the end of the world. We are trying to free them up a little bit.

“The supporters are clearly frustrated and it’s just a negative spiral. And it’s our job to get supporters out of their seats so that’s not me putting it on the supporters at all. We need to be better and give them more to cheer about..

"Today we were outplayed and we deserved to lose.”