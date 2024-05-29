Jed Steer (left) and Josh Knight. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​It’s possible Peterborough could be forced to find a new goalkeeper and back four this summer.

​​Here’s the latest state of play…

GOALKEEPER

For two seasons in a row Posh have started the season with young goalkeepers in Lucas Bergstrom and Nicholas Bilokapic.

Jadel Katongo. Photo David Lowndes.

And for two seasons in a row a collapse in form saw them replaced by more experienced number ones, namely Will Norris and Jed Steer, midway through the campaign.

Posh have offered Steer a new deal which confirms they are now happy to ignore their ‘young and hungry’ philosophy for this vital position. He has yet to sign though.

Derby have released their promotion-winning goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith who is 28. He kept 20 clean sheets in 40 League One games last season.

FULL-BACKS

Harrison Burrows. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Right-back Jadel Katongo won’t be back and nor will Peter Kioso return. Barnsley’s Jordan Williams has been released and is only 24, but Posh will believe they can do better. They might even decide to go with their own Academy prospect James Dornelly.

Left-back and skipper Harrison Burrows became irreplaceable last season, but he’s entered the last year of his contract so could be vulnerable to predators. Posh turned down bids from Championship clubs for the 22 year-old in January so expect interest from the likes of Watford, Coventry, Derby and Portsmouth.

Youngster Harley Mills is probably not ready for regular League One action so if Burrows goes expect a new arrival and Nathanael Ogbeta has been released by Swansea.

CENTRE BACKS

Josh Knight is out of contract and likely to leave. He has certainly attracted attention from overseas, but surely Werder Bremen would be more interested in his younger centre-back partner Ronnie Edwards who is also expected to leave now he’s entered the last year of his contract?

Both are certain to get offers with West Ham and Aston Villa linked with Edwards in the last six months.

Emmanuel Fernandez has been offered a new deal so Posh think there is a player there, but he’s unlikely to start the season as a first-choice defender.

Posh might have to use their good reputation for playing great football to find young ball-playing centre-backs at Premier League clubs because the style of play won’t be changing at London Road.