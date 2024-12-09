Who will replace injury victim Kwame Poku at Northampton? Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
How the Peterborough United manager should fill his Kwame Poku-sized hole at Northampton Town

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:35 BST
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has a Kwame Poku-sized hole to fill in Monday night’s League One local derby at Northampton Town (8pm kick off).

Will Ferguson nominate a straight replacement for the team’s top scorer and stick with his favoured formation? Or will be change system to try and fox the Cobblers?

I suspect the former given Posh have had just two days training since Poku’s untimely diagnosis, which probably wouldn’t be enough to go to a midfield diamond, a formation Ferguson has used to great effect at the club before. Interestingly the players might be in the squad to make a diamond work, namely

Bilokapic

Katongo, Fernandez, Nevett, Sparkes

Colins

Kyprianou, De Havilland.

Randall

Jones, Mothersille.

But here’s the team I would play at Sixfields in the usual 4-2-1-3 formation….

If Jed Steer was fit I'd be tempted to bring him back for this game. Bilokapic is a good shot stopper, but he's started to make silly dashes off his goal-line to costly effect. Sixfields is a ground that doesn't have happy memories for him either.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

If Jed Steer was fit I'd be tempted to bring him back for this game. Bilokapic is a good shot stopper, but he's started to make silly dashes off his goal-line to costly effect. Sixfields is a ground that doesn't have happy memories for him either.

Posh are now choosing between three right-backs and none of them are in great form. Katongo has enough credit in the bank to be forgiven one very poor performance last time out.

2. JADEL KATONGO

Posh are now choosing between three right-backs and none of them are in great form. Katongo has enough credit in the bank to be forgiven one very poor performance last time out.

Right-footed left-backs don't work so Sparkes should return to the starting line-up.

3. JACK SPARKES

Right-footed left-backs don't work so Sparkes should return to the starting line-up.

There are still too many sloppy moments from the tall centre-back, but I'd get him back in the side as Oscar Wallin has been struggling badly.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

There are still too many sloppy moments from the tall centre-back, but I'd get him back in the side as Oscar Wallin has been struggling badly.

