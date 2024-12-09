Will Ferguson nominate a straight replacement for the team’s top scorer and stick with his favoured formation? Or will be change system to try and fox the Cobblers?
I suspect the former given Posh have had just two days training since Poku’s untimely diagnosis, which probably wouldn’t be enough to go to a midfield diamond, a formation Ferguson has used to great effect at the club before. Interestingly the players might be in the squad to make a diamond work, namely
Katongo, Fernandez, Nevett, Sparkes
But here’s the team I would play at Sixfields in the usual 4-2-1-3 formation….
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
If Jed Steer was fit I'd be tempted to bring him back for this game. Bilokapic is a good shot stopper, but he's started to make silly dashes off his goal-line to costly effect. Sixfields is a ground that doesn't have happy memories for him either. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
Posh are now choosing between three right-backs and none of them are in great form. Katongo has enough credit in the bank to be forgiven one very poor performance last time out. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
Right-footed left-backs don't work so Sparkes should return to the starting line-up. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
There are still too many sloppy moments from the tall centre-back, but I'd get him back in the side as Oscar Wallin has been struggling badly. Photo: Joe Dent