The failure to win at Lincoln at the weekend sharpens the desire not to field a side not to raise the possibility of Posh losing further ground in League One at the weekend against Wigan.
I’d still back the bench for the most part along with a few first team players to try and steer Posh to a positive result so close to Wembley.
The selection is complicated by a suspension for Harrison Burrows and a lack of an obvious replacement in the squad.
Here is my team in a 3-4-1-2 formation.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Fergie has already confirmed that he will play, but I would have played him anyway, regardless of if Jed Steer stays or not. Needs a game to get back into it after recovering from injury. Photo: Joe Dent
2. AARON POWELL
Harrison Burrows is suspended and the squad is bare when it comes to options to play left wing backs following the departure of Sturge. Harley Mills, who impressed against Colchester, is injured and therefore I would say this is the game where Posh will have to trust the youth, like they've said they are willing to do this season. Impressed on loan at Welling last season and has been playing games in a loan spell at King's Lynn in the past month. Posh spoken highly of him and worked hard to tie him down to a pro deal last season. Photo: Joe Dent
3. ROMONEY CRICHLOW
An established cup centre back at this point. Needs to keep playing games to be ready if he needs to step into the side in the league, especially with the departure of Ronnie Edwards still possible. Photo: David Lowndes
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
An inexperienced backline may well need the quality of Edwards in there to shore it up. In most of the recent EFL Trophy ties, it has been Josh Knight playing and Edwards rested, to keep everyone fresh, he needs to return the favour to his teammate. Photo: Joe Dent