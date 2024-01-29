2 . AARON POWELL

Harrison Burrows is suspended and the squad is bare when it comes to options to play left wing backs following the departure of Sturge. Harley Mills, who impressed against Colchester, is injured and therefore I would say this is the game where Posh will have to trust the youth, like they've said they are willing to do this season. Impressed on loan at Welling last season and has been playing games in a loan spell at King's Lynn in the past month. Posh spoken highly of him and worked hard to tie him down to a pro deal last season. Photo: Joe Dent