How Peterborough United's exciting £40m side could look next season - according to Football Manager
Peterborough United will look to bring in further quality players this summer, as they look to make the step up in quality necessary to survive in the relentlessly competitive Championship next season.
The Posh are expecting to see a fair few comings and goings over the next couple of months, and are already being linked with a host of top quality talent ahead of the transfer window opening later this week.
For a bit of fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of next season, to see how Peterborough United line up with their predicted new signings.
Here's how Football Manager predicts the Posh will line-up in their predicted opening day of the season clash at home to Burnley.