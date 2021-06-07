How Peterborough United's exciting £40m side could look next season - according to Football Manager

The Posh are expecting to see a fair few comings and goings over the next couple of months, and are already being linked with a host of top quality talent ahead of the transfer window opening later this week.

For a bit of fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of next season, to see how Peterborough United line up with their predicted new signings.

Here's how Football Manager predicts the Posh will line-up in their predicted opening day of the season clash at home to Burnley.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin The veteran Scotsman was brought in on a free transfer, and impressed in pre-season to secure the number one shirt. He headed to the club after playing a role in Rangers' title-winning campaign. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke Buy photo

2. CB: Frankie Kent After signing a new contract a couple of weeks ago, Kent put exit speculation to bed ahead of the Posh's return to the second tier. His tackling, positioning and concentration attribute scores are all top notch. Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

3. CB: Richard Nartey The £3m-rated ex-Chelsea youngster joined Peterborough on a season-long loan, after failing to break into the first team setup at Burnley. He starts in the heart of defence. Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

4. CB: Mark Beevers The 31-year-old snubbed offers from the MLS, and committed his future to Peterborough with a new deal. He starts on the left side of a solid looking back three. Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo