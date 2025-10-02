More than 45,000 fans have watched games at the Weston Homes Stadium so far to give Posh the support they need in what looks like being a relegation battle ahead.

Around the league 1.25m have watched games up and down the land as another interesting season develops.

But who has the biggest gates and which clubs need their community to come out in force?

Here we take a look at the average crowds for every League One side over the season, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website as of Oct 2).

You can get more Posh news, here.