How Peterborough United, Lincoln City & more fared in the revealing alternative League One table
The 2020/21 League One campaign was another classic roller-coaster ride, with the 24-team league consolidating its reputation as one of English football's most unpredictable competitions.
While fans were out of the stadiums for the season amid on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of play was still top-notch, and supporters stuck at home were treated to a feast of football over the course of the campaign, with twists and turns right up until the final day of the season.
With the England men's senior team currently in the action at Euro 2020, we thought it would be a bit of fun to see (via Transfermarkt data) how every League One side would have got on if every goal scored by one of their English players was disallowed last season.
This is where Peterborough United would have finished in the 2020/21 League One final table, if all goals from English players were ruthlessly struck from the records.