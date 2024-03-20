Up the Posh! Photo David Lowndes.

Not only are Posh heading for 20,000 ticket sales in a fortnight for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley, but the club have also passed the 1,000 sales mark for 2024-25 season tickets. That’s similar number to this time last year when Posh ended up with over 4,500 season ticket holders for the current campaign.

Posh have frozen the season ticket prices for next season and that will stand even if the club are playing Championship football as long as tickets are purchased before the end of the early bird discount periods. The first discount period ends on March 31 and the second discount period will finish on April 30.

​Posh take on League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Sunday, April 7 (4.30pm kick off).

Young Posh fans. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh fans are expected to comfortably outnumber supporters of the Chairboys on the day. Wycombe’s Wembley ticket sales were reportedly just over 7,000 earlier this week.

In-person sales from the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office start at 10am on Friday. Posh have an initial allocation of 25,000 tickets.

According to the PT Posh sold 17,550 advance tickets for their last EFL Trophy Final appearance 10 years ago, but 20,055 Posh fans actually attended the 3-1 win over Chesterfield which attracted a total crowd of 35,663.