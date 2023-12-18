​Peterborough United moved into the automatic promotion places in League One at the weekend, for the first time since they won their first three games of the season.

How on earth do you replace Ronnie Edwards (left)? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​But can they stay there? The answer is an emphatic yes and here’s how...

RUTHLESS STREAK

The need for a ruthless streak is manager Darren Ferguson's most repeated line after matches this season, which is a surprise when you consider Posh are League One’s top scorers averaging almost two goals a game.

David Ajiboye (right) needs more game time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Having 12 different goal-scorers after 21 matches is impressive, but centre forward Ricky-Jade Jones has just four third tier goals to his name.

Playing in between two colossal talents means chances are going to keep coming his way and he needs to up his conversion rate to match the terrific effort he is delivering in terms of work-rate.

REPLACING RONNIE

If the club’s best player Ronnie Edwards does depart in January as expected, it doesn’t matter who replaces him the Posh defence will become leakier and the passing patterns from the back will have to change.

It will be impossible to find someone so good in possession, so cool under pressure and yet so tough defensively to play in League One. It’s daft that Edwards is still playing at that level.

It’s an act of self-harm letting your best player leave when the team is flying and when he has 18 months on his contract remaining, but promises have been made to Edwards which should be honoured and there are still club debts to be serviced.

I don’t think the replacement will come from the current squad. Romoney Crichlow has the advantage of being left-footed, but it’s unfair to compare him to Edwards.

Ferguson hasn’t even tried on loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo alongside Josh Knight in EFL Trophy games which suggests the manager will be looking elsewhere for a new centre-back.

It’s a big decision and one that must come off.

CHOICE OF CAPTAIN

Rotherham United have a new manager in Leam Richardson and the chances are he will want to have a look at Peter Kioso to see if he can improve a terrible team. Kioso is on loan at Posh from the Championship club.

It will be a blow to lose such a passionate player and leader, as well as a gifted attacking full-back who fits perfectly into the Posh style of play, but we have to back the club’s recruitment team, the same people who identified Kioso and Archie Collins last summer.

Posh would also have to find their fifth captain of the season and it should be Josh Knight, someone who leads by example.

DON’T PANIC

Posh are blessed to have a manager whose record in League One is matched only by Derby’s Paul Warne.

It’s a young Posh team and setbacks will happen so a cool head will be needed and Ferguson’s experience under pressure could be vital.

Leaders Portsmouth have been machine-like in their progress this season, but then so were Sheffield Wednesday last season and they crashed out of the automatic promotion places when the heat was turned up.

Pompey’s manager is a relative novice, as is Oxford United’s. Having Ferguson at the helm should be a huge advantage.

STAY ON THE FRONT FOOT

Posh have the best pure footballing team in the division by a distance. That will remain the case in the absence of Edwards and Kioso.

Posh must stick to their beliefs even if things get hairy and tense. No team will relish facing the pace at Ferguson’s disposal so his players must stay on the front foot at all times.

Attack will always be this team’s best form of defence.

This has not been a vintage League One this season – Cobblers have found themselves in the top half despite losing more games than they’ve won – although clubs could strengthen in January as the bigger ones like Derby, Pompey and Bolton will see this as a golden chance to get back to the Championship, and they won’t want to waste it.

TRUST THE WHOLE SQUAD

Posh have named the same starting line-up for five League One matches in a row, but that can’t be sustained over another 25 matches. They have four games in 10 days coming up which will stretch them, especially as the last two are against promotion rivals Barnsley and Derby.

One frustration at the occasional lack of a killer instinct in front of goal is a reduction in game time for those on the bench. Ferguson, understandably, likes to keep his best players on the field in tight games.

He didn’t make a substitution until the 84th minute at Fleetwood at the weekend, but he could have made several at half-time and given breathers to those most in need – Ricky-Jade Jones is running himself into the ground in most matches – if Posh had taken just half of their scoring opportunities.

In an ideal world playing time will be given to the likes of David Ajiboye, Ryan De Havilland, Katongo and Malik Mothersille in upcoming games against Shrewsbury and Reading.

AWESOME AWAYDAYS

Posh have won five and lost three of 11 away matches which is decent form, but there’s every chance it could get much better.

After January 1 Posh will have already played all their rivals currently in the top eight away from home apart from Oxford.

That ruthless streak needs to be on show against the weaker opponents.

