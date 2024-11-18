How Peterborough United can reach the top six on New Year's Day
The gap between Posh and the play-offs is six places, but only five points after the five League One matches played on Saturday.
Posh could fall further behind on Tuesday, November 26 as 18 other League One teams are in action that night, but the fixture list looks favourable for Darren Ferguson’s side up to and including a New Year’s Day game at struggling Burton.
Posh could easily win their next four games before better opponents appear in and around Christmas, although Ferguson could have a full squad to pick from by then.
Nov 23 v Reading (h) W3-1
The Royals are doing well given all the background noise at a club with an unpopular owner, but they’ve only won one of seven away matches. This fixture finished 2-2 last season.
Dec 4 v Burton (h) W3-0
An easy win surely under the London Road lights and a first clean sheet of the season. Posh won this fixture 4-0 last season.
Dec 9 v Cobblers (a) W2-1
Injury-stricken Cobblers can’t fluke a second successive win over Posh at Sixfields, hopefully. Posh went down 1-0 last season to a late goal following a terrible goalkeeping misjudgement and early missed chances.
Dec 14 v Crawley (h) W4-1
These opponents leak goals and they struggle on their travels. They needed an inspired goalkeeping display to get a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday. The Reds were excellent at London Road in a 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat at Posh last season, but most of that team have departed.
Dec 20 v Stockport (a) L1-2
If Posh are to lose again before the New Year it will probably be a Friday night in Greater Manchester when the travelling support could be light. Home forward Louie Barry has almost been as good as Kwame Poku this season.
Dec 26 v Mansfield (H) W2-1
The Stags have over-achieved big-time this season. Posh outclassed Mansfield in an EFL Cup tie at Field Mill last season, but lost on penalties.
Dec 29 v Barnsley (h) D2-2
The Tykes have been better away than at home so far this season so a repeat of the scoreline from this fixture last season could be on the cards.
Jan 1 v Burton (a) W2-1
There are signs of life at Burton, but Posh should still have too much for them.
OTHER UPCOMING LEAGUE ONE GAMES
Saturday Nov 23
Bolton v Blackpool
Shrewsbury v Birmingham
Stevenage v Orient
Barnsley v Wigan
Burton v Stockport
Crawley v Rotherham
Huddersfield v Charlton
Lincoln v Wycombe
Mansfield v Bristol R
Northampton v Cambridge
Wrexham v Exeter.
Tuesday November 26
Barnsley v Reading
Bristol R v Blackpool
Burton v Charlton
Cambridge v Bolton
Exeter v Birmingham
Orient v Huddersfield
Wigan v Northampton
Wrexham v Lincoln
Wycombe v Mansfield