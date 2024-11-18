Joel Randall of Peterborough United in action against Reading last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Peterborough United could easily get into the top six in League One before the turn of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The gap between Posh and the play-offs is six places, but only five points after the five League One matches played on Saturday.

Posh could fall further behind on Tuesday, November 26 as 18 other League One teams are in action that night, but the fixture list looks favourable for Darren Ferguson’s side up to and including a New Year’s Day game at struggling Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh could easily win their next four games before better opponents appear in and around Christmas, although Ferguson could have a full squad to pick from by then.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action for Posh against Reading on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Nov 23 v Reading (h) W3-1

The Royals are doing well given all the background noise at a club with an unpopular owner, but they’ve only won one of seven away matches. This fixture finished 2-2 last season.

Dec 4 v Burton (h) W3-0

An easy win surely under the London Road lights and a first clean sheet of the season. Posh won this fixture 4-0 last season.

Dec 9 v Cobblers (a) W2-1

Injury-stricken Cobblers can’t fluke a second successive win over Posh at Sixfields, hopefully. Posh went down 1-0 last season to a late goal following a terrible goalkeeping misjudgement and early missed chances.

Dec 14 v Crawley (h) W4-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These opponents leak goals and they struggle on their travels. They needed an inspired goalkeeping display to get a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday. The Reds were excellent at London Road in a 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat at Posh last season, but most of that team have departed.

Dec 20 v Stockport (a) L1-2

If Posh are to lose again before the New Year it will probably be a Friday night in Greater Manchester when the travelling support could be light. Home forward Louie Barry has almost been as good as Kwame Poku this season.

Dec 26 v Mansfield (H) W2-1

The Stags have over-achieved big-time this season. Posh outclassed Mansfield in an EFL Cup tie at Field Mill last season, but lost on penalties.

Dec 29 v Barnsley (h) D2-2

The Tykes have been better away than at home so far this season so a repeat of the scoreline from this fixture last season could be on the cards.

Jan 1 v Burton (a) W2-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are signs of life at Burton, but Posh should still have too much for them.

OTHER UPCOMING LEAGUE ONE GAMES

Saturday Nov 23

Bolton v Blackpool

Shrewsbury v Birmingham

Stevenage v Orient

Barnsley v Wigan

Burton v Stockport

Crawley v Rotherham

Huddersfield v Charlton

Lincoln v Wycombe

Mansfield v Bristol R

Northampton v Cambridge

Wrexham v Exeter.

Tuesday November 26

Barnsley v Reading

Bristol R v Blackpool

Burton v Charlton

Cambridge v Bolton

Exeter v Birmingham

Orient v Huddersfield

Wigan v Northampton

Wrexham v Lincoln

Wycombe v Mansfield