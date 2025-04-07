With a first-choice team Posh would struggle to compete against a side who will clinch promotion from League One with a win tomorrow, but without key defenders Tayo Edun (suspended) and Sam Hughes (injured) it looks like an impossible task.
You never know though and I reckon Posh need to throw as much pace as possible at the visitors from the start. Some players also need to know their place in the starting line-up for the Vertu Trophy Final between the sides at Wembley next Sunday is not guaranteed. Several did themselves no favours while capitulating to local rivals Northampton Town at the weekend.
I’m sticking to the 4-2-1-3 formation and restricting the tactic of playing out from the back for the opening 20 minutes just to stay in the game!
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Goalkeeper Jed Steer has started to look a bit shaky so time for a change back to Bilokapic. He's probably the better shot stopper of the two -he certainly has the longer reach - and Posh can expect to face plenty of efforts on goal. Photo: Joe Dent
2. CARL JOHNSTON
Young right-back James Dornelly has had a decent run in the side and helped Posh gain some important results, but he doesn't react well to errors as seen against Cobblers at the weekend. He will play at Wembley, but the superior defensive skills of Johnston will be needed tomorrow. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARLEY MILLS
Posh have no other available left-back following Edun's weekend red card, but Mills was excellent when he was last called upon against Charlton so he deserves another shot before playing at Wembley. Photo: David Lowndes
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Centre-backs are a real issue for Posh unless Sam Hughes makes an unexpected return from injury tomorrow it's perm any two from Fernandez, Oscar Wallin and Jadel Katongo as George Nevett has disappeared completely from view. No possible partnership fills me with confidence, but Fernandez scored against Birmingham earlier this season so he does at least offer a set-piece threat. Someone should tell him Norwich are watching so we get 90 minutes of concentration, while also playing to limitations. Photo: Joe Dent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.