With a first-choice team Posh would struggle to compete against a side who will clinch promotion from League One with a win tomorrow, but without key defenders Tayo Edun (suspended) and Sam Hughes (injured) it looks like an impossible task.

You never know though and I reckon Posh need to throw as much pace as possible at the visitors from the start. Some players also need to know their place in the starting line-up for the Vertu Trophy Final between the sides at Wembley next Sunday is not guaranteed. Several did themselves no favours while capitulating to local rivals Northampton Town at the weekend.