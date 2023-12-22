How much the Peterborough United squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how it compares to Cambridge United, Reading, Blackpool, Derby County, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic
Peterborough United’s squad has increased in value by around £200,000 since the start of the season
That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
The website suggests new-boys Northampton have the lowest valued squad at £4.61m with Derby County leading the list.
Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.
