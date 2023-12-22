News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United’s squad has increased in value since the start of the season.Peterborough United’s squad has increased in value since the start of the season.
How much the Peterborough United squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how it compares to Cambridge United, Reading, Blackpool, Derby County, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic

Peterborough United’s squad has increased in value by around £200,000 since the start of the season
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The website suggests new-boys Northampton have the lowest valued squad at £4.61m with Derby County leading the list.

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

£4.79m

1. Northampton Town

£4.79m Photo: Pete Norton

£4.82m

2. Cheltenham Town

£4.82m Photo: Dan Mullan

£5.05m

3. Cambridge United

£5.05m Photo: Nathan Stirk

£5.32m (+1.7%)

4. Shrewsbury Town

£5.32m (+1.7%) Photo: Pete Norton

