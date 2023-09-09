How much the Peterborough United squad is said to be worth after the transfer window and how it compares to Cambridge United, Reading, Blackpool, Derby County, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic - picture gallery
Peterborough United’s squad is now said to be worth £12.32m.
That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which represents an increase of 0.5% in value.
The website suggests new-boys Northampton have the lowest valued squad at £4.61m with Derby County perhaps predictablly leading the list.
Bristol Rovers are the biggest gainers, with their squad value said to have increased by a whopping 36.2%
Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.
Get the latest Posh news here.
1 / 6