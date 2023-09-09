Peterborough United’s squad is now said to be worth £12.32m.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which represents an increase of 0.5% in value.

The website suggests new-boys Northampton have the lowest valued squad at £4.61m with Derby County perhaps predictablly leading the list.

Bristol Rovers are the biggest gainers, with their squad value said to have increased by a whopping 36.2%

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

Get the latest Posh news here.

1 . Northampton Town £4.61m (no change) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Port Vale £4.85m (+18.2%) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . Cheltenham Town £4.89m (+14.8%) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales