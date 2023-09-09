News you can trust since 1948
How much the Peterborough United squad is said to be worth after the transfer window and how it compares to Cambridge United, Reading, Blackpool, Derby County, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic - picture gallery

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which represents an increase of 0.5% in value.

The website suggests new-boys Northampton have the lowest valued squad at £4.61m with Derby County perhaps predictablly leading the list.

Bristol Rovers are the biggest gainers, with their squad value said to have increased by a whopping 36.2%

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

£4.61m (no change)

1. Northampton Town

£4.61m (no change)

£4.85m (+18.2%)

2. Port Vale

£4.85m (+18.2%)

£4.89m (+14.8%)

3. Cheltenham Town

£4.89m (+14.8%)

£5m (+6.4%)

4. Leyton Orient

£5m (+6.4%)

