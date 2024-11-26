How strong does he go? There are financial considerations as well as the knowledge that League One has to be the priority for the season.
Here’s what I would do in the usual formation...
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper has been pretty reliable since winning his starting place back. Photo: Joe Dent
2. SAM CURTIS
The on-loan Sheffield United right-back would add some much-needed aggression to the Posh team. James Dornelly looked as though a break would do him good last Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
I'd play the back four that is likely to play against Burton Albion so Sparkes stays in at left-back ahead of Harley Mills. The first-choice needs some good form now that Rio Adebisi is nearing fitness. Photo: Joe Dent
4. OSCAR WALLIN
The centre-back partnership is my big dilemma. Emmanuel Fernandez is suspended from the Burton game which keeps Wallin in my team for Notts County. If Jadel Katongo hadn't been out for several weeks I'd be happy to partner him and George Nevett in the League One game, but that would be risky until the Manchester City loanee is fully fit. Wallin needs to play with whoever is likely to play against 'The Brewers.' Photo: PT
