4 . OSCAR WALLIN

The centre-back partnership is my big dilemma. Emmanuel Fernandez is suspended from the Burton game which keeps Wallin in my team for Notts County. If Jadel Katongo hadn't been out for several weeks I'd be happy to partner him and George Nevett in the League One game, but that would be risky until the Manchester City loanee is fully fit. Wallin needs to play with whoever is likely to play against 'The Brewers.' Photo: PT