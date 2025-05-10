How good or bad has Peterborough United's recent record in the loan market been? And what happened to the players involved?

It’s doubtful Leyton Orient would have been anywhere near the League One play-offs without the goals of QPR striker Charlie Kelman – the division’s top scorer – or the contribution of Spurs pair, midfielder Jamie Donley and goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

Posh loans this season were unsuccessful in the shape of injury-stricken Manchester City players Jadel Katongo and Mo Susuoho, but centre-back Sam Hughes was excellent when he arrived from League One promotion contenders Stockport County.

Northampton Town boss Kevin Nolan said this week loaning players from the Premier League and the Championship will be more awkward and risky because of the staggered start to the divisions next season.

Leagues One and Two start the 2025-26 campaign on August 2 with the Championship resuming on August 9 and the Premier League kicking off on August 16.

We’ve had a look back at the recent record of Posh loans by working backwards from the 2023-2024 season. We’ve discounted Ephron Mason-Clark who technically spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan from Coventry City.

In the five seasons from 2019-20 to 2023-24 inclusive, Posh loaned 20 players. How many were hits and what has happened to them since leaving London Road? Read on….

1 . MICHAEL OLAKIGBE - MISS Signed from Brentford, January 24...Apps: 5, goals 0...Winger who barely got a look in, especially after a stupid red card in his second Posh appearance at Exeter City. Suffered another poor loan spell at Wigan in the first-half of the 2024-25 season, but he has done well in the second half of the campaign at League Two promotion chasers Chesterfield. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . ZAK STURGE - MISS Signed from Chelsea August 2023...Apps 15, goals 0....A left-back who had a chap called Harrison Burrows in front of him. Didn't start a single League One game for Posh before being sent packing back to Stamford Bridge. Sturge was quick, but erratic going forward and untrustworthy defensively. Made 5 Championship appearances on loan at Millwall this season. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . JADEL KATONGO (first spell) - HIT Signed from Manchester City August, 2023...43 apps 2 goals....The defender played a lot of games at right-back in a side that played some great football in reaching the League One play-offs and in winning the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley. Returned for a second spell this season which proved to be a huge disappointment for him and the club. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales