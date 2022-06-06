The Weston Homes Stadium

How do Peterborough United season ticket prices compare to Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and the rest of League One?

Peterborough United have frozen their season ticket prices for the 2022-23 campaign.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:40 pm

But then they did spend last season playing Championship football.

Posh did run an ‘early bird’ discount, but prices are now set for the rest of the summer.

But how do the Posh compare against the rest of League One?

Portsmouth News writer Pepe Lacey has taken a look at the average cost of every adult and junior season ticket in the division, ranking them from cheapest to most expensive based on their normal adult prices.

As of June 6 Fleetwood Town and Derby County had yet to release their prices. Exeter City ran an early bird scheme and are due to announce their full prices today (Monday).

1. ACCRINGTON STANLEY

Adult: £219 (early bird), £264.50 (normal); Young adult/junior: £79 (early bird), £99 (normal).

2. MORECAMBE FC

Adult: £300 (normal); Young adult/junior: £70 (normal).

3. EXETER CITY

Adult (early bird) £313. Junior/young adult (early bird) £177.

4. Ipswich Town

Adult: £324 (normal); Young adult/junior: £92 (normal).

