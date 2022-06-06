But then they did spend last season playing Championship football.

Posh did run an ‘early bird’ discount, but prices are now set for the rest of the summer.

But how do the Posh compare against the rest of League One?

Portsmouth News writer Pepe Lacey has taken a look at the average cost of every adult and junior season ticket in the division, ranking them from cheapest to most expensive based on their normal adult prices.

As of June 6 Fleetwood Town and Derby County had yet to release their prices. Exeter City ran an early bird scheme and are due to announce their full prices today (Monday).

1. ACCRINGTON STANLEY Adult: £219 (early bird), £264.50 (normal); Young adult/junior: £79 (early bird), £99 (normal). Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. MORECAMBE FC Adult: £300 (normal); Young adult/junior: £70 (normal). Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. EXETER CITY Adult (early bird) £313. Junior/young adult (early bird) £177. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Ipswich Town Adult: £324 (normal); Young adult/junior: £92 (normal). Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales