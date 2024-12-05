Non-league Chorley players celebrate in the background after a shock FA Cup win at Posh in 2020.

Last night was pretty grim from Peterborough United.

A dismal 1-0 home defeat to a Burton Albion team who started the day bottom of League One was notable only for its collective awfulness.

But was it the worst display in Posh history? Posh fans came up with some other contenders. Read on if you dare..

Paul Carden in action for Posh in an FA Cup defeat at Burton Albion in 2005.

Carlisle at home late 1990s in midweek. Gremienk had an air shot late on giving a tap in to a side who were rock bottom of Division Three. I had to drive home to London afterwards and reckon I was as close to actual depression as I’ve ever been – @adi_mowles1

Last night was honestly the worst I’ve seen a posh team play in my 24 years of supporting the club – @richard_pufc86

That last night is a top 3 winner. The FA Cup defeat by Chorley is a contender – @ChestneyS

The defeat to a bankrupt Doncaster Rovers with a team of Sunday League players in 1998 was worse. Last night had the same feeling of that, and the same scoreline – @davidrbull 2010

5-1 at home to Cambridge (1998) or 5-0 at home to Cobblers (1985) puts this poor performance into perspective. We’ve had worse days! – @meresideposh

25/01/2014: 3-0 up at half-time at Oldham Athletic, then 4-2 up in the second half. Imploded & lost the game 5-4. Talking to OAFC fans post-match & they said Posh had the backbone of a worm. Some things never change & some people evidently never learn – @Edgaralanpoe48

Drawing at Bedford in the FA Cup in 2001 was pretty hideous – @HillingdonPosh

Walsall 3, Posh 0 in 2019 was pretty spectacular – @HarryAnders272

Boxing Day defeat at home to Rotherham 5-0 in 1999 was awful. Losing to Chorley 2-1 in 2020 was pretty bad too – @StevenAdams2

Oldham 2-0 Posh, Jan 2017 - @JustJones94

More recently, the Wycombe aberration under McCann in 2023 – @MattCasey111

Walsall 5-0 in 2006. The Burton defeat in the FA Cup replay at their place in 2005 was also dire – @uddershudder

Witnessing that defeat to nine man MK in 2017 takes some beating. Last night was right up there though – @eamonnduff

Bury away in 2017. We went 1-0 up early and were 4-1 down by about the 20th minute and eventually lost 5-1. That’s probably the worst I can remember but last night is up there as one of the worst at London Road I’ve ever seen – @JefferiesTom

3-0 away at West Brom 21/22 season – @Kyle_Irving20

Posh Gillingham 0-0 19/20. Or Posh Gillingham 0-1 20/21 – @gwandaddy

Last night was probably the worst home performance of the McAnthony era. There’s plenty worse to choose from if you go back to the 1980s – @capper_mike

Cheltenham 3-0 2023, Scunthorpe 2-0 NYD 2019, MK 4-0 at home 2017 – @adamdarkin_07