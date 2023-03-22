One of the many beauties of football is the league system which allows for fairytale rises up the ladder and depressing spirals the other way.

Unlike American sports our clubs can rise all the way to the big leagues with hard work, good management and investment, a good youth academy or perhaps a bit of all the ingredients.

Of course neglect or a change in fortunes can result in a fall back down. It is perhaps hard to imagine for the younger generation that the likes of Portsmouth nearly knocked AC Milan out of the Uefa Cup Town in the 2008/09 season.

The younger generation most likely don’t recall Bolton being a top flight side and a good one at that.

In fact League One can boost clubs with nine top flight titles between them, with eight of the clubs having played top flight football at some point in their history.

Here is how the league would look based on every club’s highest ever finish.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday Four times First Division champions in 1902–03, 1903–04, 1928–29, 1929–30.

2 . Derby County Division One Champions in 1971/72, 1974/75

3 . Portsmouth Two times champions of England in the 1948–49 and 1949–50 seasons.

4 . Ipswich Town First Division champions in the 1961–62 season