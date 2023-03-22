News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United best ever league finish is 10th in the second tier in 1992-93.

How an alternative League One table looks based on every club's BEST EVER league finish - and where Peterborough United, Cambridge United, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County rank - picture gallery

One of the many beauties of football is the league system which allows for fairytale rises up the ladder and depressing spirals the other way.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT

Unlike American sports our clubs can rise all the way to the big leagues with hard work, good management and investment, a good youth academy or perhaps a bit of all the ingredients.

Of course neglect or a change in fortunes can result in a fall back down. It is perhaps hard to imagine for the younger generation that the likes of Portsmouth nearly knocked AC Milan out of the Uefa Cup Town in the 2008/09 season.

The younger generation most likely don’t recall Bolton being a top flight side and a good one at that.

In fact League One can boost clubs with nine top flight titles between them, with eight of the clubs having played top flight football at some point in their history.

Here is how the league would look based on every club’s highest ever finish.

Four times First Division champions in 1902–03, 1903–04, 1928–29, 1929–30.

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Four times First Division champions in 1902–03, 1903–04, 1928–29, 1929–30. Photo: Gareth Copley

Division One Champions in 1971/72, 1974/75

2. Derby County

Division One Champions in 1971/72, 1974/75 Photo: Gareth Copley

Two times champions of England in the 1948–49 and 1949–50 seasons.

3. Portsmouth

Two times champions of England in the 1948–49 and 1949–50 seasons. Photo: Bryn Lennon

First Division champions in the 1961–62 season

4. Ipswich Town

First Division champions in the 1961–62 season Photo: Ryan Pierse

