Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action with CJ Hamilton of Blackpool . Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Burrows (20) took his tally of goal assists for the season to an impressive seven with two in Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium in the final Championship game of the campaign.

It was a sparkling attacking display by Posh, although it arrived too late to save them from relegation.

"Obviously it's disappointing to go down,” Burrows, who played as a left-back yesterday, said. “But we wanted to take momentum into next season and if we perform like this I'm sure we’ll do well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United scores his second goal of the game against Blackpool - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 07/05/2022 - FOOTBALL - Weston Homes Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship

"It was a very enjoyable game and one we pretty much dominated. We scored some high quality goals and I’m delighted to get two more assists as crossing the ball into the box and creating chances is my game.

"We have so much quality up front and I know if I deliver the ball well they will score.

"It’s been a season of highs and lows for me, but I've learnt a lot, especially defensively as I’ve played most of my games as a defender when I see myself as an attacking player. I’ve played in a lot of positions, but the manager told me he sees me as someone to play in the attacking third of the pitch so hopefully I’ll nail a position down and play regularly next season.

"I’m taking nothing for granted though. I am as better all-round player, but it’s just an honour to play for my local club and to play for a manager I used to watch and support when he was a player.

"The manager has quickly built up a lot of trust. We all enjoy playing for him and we all enjoyed sending the fans home with a smile on their faces yesterday.”