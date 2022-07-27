Goalkeeper Joe Lewis in action for Morecambe against Posh in 2007.

Posh have winning overall Football League records over 13 of their 23 League One opponents this season and losing records against only six teams.

Posh are level pegging with Burton, Derby and Port Vale, who they have played 50 times, while they have never met Forest Green Rovers. Forest Green will become Posh’s 106th different Football League opponent.

The ‘bogey’ teams are Bolton, Morecambe, Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury and Wycombe, although Posh have only played Morecambe twice when the Shrimpers had an inspired goalkeeper in their ranks called Joe Lewis.

Posh have registered most wins against Lincoln (18 in 46 meetings) followed by Vale (17 wins).

Posh have a surprisingly strong record against Ipswich Town with five wins and just one defeat in 10 clashes. Cheltenham, Morecambe and Ipswich have never won at Posh. Apart from Morecambe, the only team Posh haven’t beaten on their travels (in five attempts) is Bolton.

Games against neighbours Cambridge United tend to be dominated by the home side.

At London Road Posh have won nine and lost three of 15 matches, while at the Abbey Stadium Cambridge have won seven and lost two of 15 games. Posh just shade it 11-10 on wins so far!