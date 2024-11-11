Kwame Poku with the matchball after his hat-trick for Posh v Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.Kwame Poku with the matchball after his hat-trick for Posh v Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.
Kwame Poku with the matchball after his hat-trick for Posh v Cambridge United. Photo David Lowndes.

History for Peterborough United's man-of-the-moment Kwame Poku and who remembers the last club hat-trick heroes?

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Nov 2024, 21:05 BST
Kwame Poku became the first Peterborough United player to score a hat-trick in a competitive fixture against local rivals Cambridge United during Saturday’s 6-1 thrashing at the Weston Homes Stadium.

He scored the 64th hat-trick or better by a Posh player in the club’s 64-year Football League history. Sixties legend Terry Bly and the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Jim Hall managed it seven times apiece, way clear of the next prolific hat-trick scorer Peter Price (3). Remarkably Bly claimed all seven of his hat-tricks in the 1960-61 Fourth Division title-winning campaign when he finished with a club record 52 goals for a team who scored an EFL record 134 goals in 46 matches.

Giuliano Grazioli is the only Posh player to have scored five goals in a game (v Barnet, 1998, in a club record 9-1 win) but Bly (twice), Hall (twice), Price, and Wayne Andrews have managed four goals in a game. Andrews scored his goals on his debut (v Barnet, 1999 in a 5-2 win),

The Posh hat-trick scorers in EFL matches in the current Millennium are...

v Accrington Stanley, home, 27/03/21, 7-0. He scored twice in the first nine minutes and completed his hat-trick in the second-half. Sammie Szmodics scored twice in this game, a League One promotion season.

1. JOHNSON CLARKE-HARRIS

v Accrington Stanley, home, 27/03/21, 7-0. He scored twice in the first nine minutes and completed his hat-trick in the second-half. Sammie Szmodics scored twice in this game, a League One promotion season. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
v Rochdale, home, 12/12/20, 4-1, a hat-trick in the first 22 minutes of the game.

2. JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

v Rochdale, home, 12/12/20, 4-1, a hat-trick in the first 22 minutes of the game. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
v Shrewsbury, home, 31/10/20, 5-1. The only hat-trick of the winger's career so far. He scored 13 goals in this League One promotion season.

3. SIRIKI DEMBELE

v Shrewsbury, home, 31/10/20, 5-1. The only hat-trick of the winger's career so far. He scored 13 goals in this League One promotion season. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
v Rochdale, home, 14/09/19, 6-0. Current Chelsea star Robert Sanchez was in goal for Dale in this game.

4. IVAN TONEY

v Rochdale, home, 14/09/19, 6-0. Current Chelsea star Robert Sanchez was in goal for Dale in this game. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:History
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice