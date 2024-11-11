He scored the 64th hat-trick or better by a Posh player in the club’s 64-year Football League history. Sixties legend Terry Bly and the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Jim Hall managed it seven times apiece, way clear of the next prolific hat-trick scorer Peter Price (3). Remarkably Bly claimed all seven of his hat-tricks in the 1960-61 Fourth Division title-winning campaign when he finished with a club record 52 goals for a team who scored an EFL record 134 goals in 46 matches.
Giuliano Grazioli is the only Posh player to have scored five goals in a game (v Barnet, 1998, in a club record 9-1 win) but Bly (twice), Hall (twice), Price, and Wayne Andrews have managed four goals in a game. Andrews scored his goals on his debut (v Barnet, 1999 in a 5-2 win),
The Posh hat-trick scorers in EFL matches in the current Millennium are...
