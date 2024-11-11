He scored the 64th hat-trick or better by a Posh player in the club’s 64-year Football League history. Sixties legend Terry Bly and the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Jim Hall managed it seven times apiece, way clear of the next prolific hat-trick scorer Peter Price (3). Remarkably Bly claimed all seven of his hat-tricks in the 1960-61 Fourth Division title-winning campaign when he finished with a club record 52 goals for a team who scored an EFL record 134 goals in 46 matches.