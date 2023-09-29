Ellie York in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh are seeking a sixth straight win in all competitions, which includes a dramatic last-gasp success at Barnsley in the last round of this competition.

Crowds have been on the rise for this Posh team at Bourne Town FC – a relatively huge 554 fans watched them beat Sheffield last weekend – and another bumper attendance is expected at the Abbey Lawn On Sunday (2pm).

Leeds play at the same level as Posh. The Yorkshire side are currently third in Division One North of the National League, while Posh are second in Division One Midlands.

Posh boss Dan Lawlor said: "Leeds will be a tough test. They are going well in their league, but then so are we.

"Our crowd was fantastic last weekend. To have that many supporters gives the players that extra boost and makes them want to perform, not only for their teammates, but for the supporters who have come down and spent their money to be there.

“I’m looking forward to it and excited to test ourselves against another strong team. We have great momentum and we want to keep that going.”

Posh forward Zaiga Lacite made her return in the victory over Sheffield after more than 300 days on the sidelines. Lawlor confirmed they are yet to make a decision on whether Lacite could be involved with the first team or feature for the under 23s, with limited playing time scheduled as she continues her return to full fitness.

Lawlor also noted that the squad are nursing a few niggles in the squad, but is expected to have a full squad at his disposal once again on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £4 for seniors, £3 for under 18s and free for under 12s.