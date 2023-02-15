Ricardo Santos (on floor) is about to open the scoring for Bolton at Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

​There has been little love lost between the pair in the past due to comments Santos made about Posh when he left the club in 2017.

And the 27 year-old had the final word after scoring his first two goals for the Trotters in last Saturday’s 5-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But MacAnthony was magnanimous after the game.

Ricardo Santos (white) battles with Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Congratulations to Ricardo,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth' podcast. “We thought he was a great prospect when we took him from non-league for £5k even though our fans laughed when I later told them Benfica were watching him.

"He had concentration issues when he was with us, but fair play to him he dropped down to Barnet to rebuild his game and now Bolton have picked him up and he’s become the best centre-back in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a proper defender. He wins his headers and clears his lines.

"It just goes to show you should never write off youngsters too early.”

Before the game at London Road last weekend Santos admitted his comments after leaving Posh were ‘silly.’

He still expected to be jeered by home supporters and his response was to open the scoring in front of the London Road End and complete the 5-0 rout in front of 1,700 adoring Bolton fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew people were going to boo me,” Santos admitted. “But I’d come to win a game of football. I am Bolton’s captain and I love playing for this team.”