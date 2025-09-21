High fives all round for Peterborough United Women who continue to set a searing pace at the top of the table

Courtney Clarke (left) celebrates her goal for Posh Women at Worcester City. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women continue to set a searing pace in Midlands Division One of the National League.

A 6-2 win at Worcester City on Sunday was a 5th win in 5 games and Posh are now averaging 5 goals a game as they reached 25 for the season with strikes from captain Keir Perkins (2), Freya Andersen (2), Courtney Clarke and Lauren Wilshaw.

Andersen headed against the woodwork and Wilshaw smacked a shot against the crossbar before Perkins opened the scoring with a lofted shot from just inside the home penalty area on 11 minutes.

Clarke struck 10 minutes later direct from a free-kick and it was 3-0 just past the half hour mark when Andersen slid in to meet a low Perkins cross and steered the ball home.

Keir Perkins celebrates a goal for Posh Women at Worcester City. Photo Darren Wiles

Anna Pitt and Andersen forced decent saves from the home 'keeper before the interval, but 2 minutes after the re-start Perkins claimed her second goal from close range.

It was soon 5-0 when Wilshaw cut inside and finished smartly, but Posh then switched off a little which enabled Charlotte Poole and Annie Sime to score for Worcester, but Andersen had the last word converted after good play from Hayley James.

Posh gave new signing, winger Kira Rai from Derby County, a second-half debut and she showed up well.

Posh still can’t shake off Bugbrooke St Michael who have also won their opening 5 matches, but there is a goal difference advantage of 13.

Posh are in National League Cup group action at Real Bedford next Sunday (September 28), but having lost their opening 2 matches the city side can’t qualify for the knockout rounds.

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King (sub Osker 71 mins), Clarke (sub Connor 71 mins), Pitt, James, Reynolds (sub Brown 53 mins), Stanford (sub Mears 71 mins), Hines, Wilshaw, Perkins (sub Rai 53 mins), Andersen. Unused sub: Lawlor.