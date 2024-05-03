There were 94 red cards this season in League One.There were 94 red cards this season in League One.
Here's who were the best and worst disciplined sides during the 2023/24 League One season, including Peterborough United, Derby County, Oxford United, Portsmouth, Blackpool, Stevenage and Charlton Athletic

There were 2,150 yellows and 94 red cards dished out during the 2023/24 League One season.
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 12:30 BST

Every club saw at least one red card this campaign, with relegated Fleetwood Town doing themselves no favours with a whopping nine red cards.

So how did Peterborough’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

Y: 122DB: 2 R: 4

1. Wigan Athletic - 138pts

Y: 122DB: 2 R: 4 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Y 107DB: 2R: 2

2. Leyton Orient - 123pts

Y 107DB: 2R: 2 Photo: Alex Pantling

Y: 110DB:4R:0

3. Burton Albion - 122pts

Y: 110DB:4R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 104DB: 2R: 2

4. Portsmouth - 120pts

Y: 104DB: 2R: 2 Photo: Shaun Botterill

