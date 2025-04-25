Posh can now enjoy the final two games of the season ahead of summer of building towards an improved league finish next season.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Posh having seen an improvement in form over the last two months along with the Vertu Trophy success.

For most teams in the league, this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, with three of the top six sides doing just that.

On the flip side promotion-chasing Huddersfield have collapsed while last year’s play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers, have struggled for momentum.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of the footballwebpages.co.uk website with the stats running over the last ten matchdays and correct as of April 23.

1 . Wrexham 10 7 3 0 14:4 10 24 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Charlton Athletic 10 7 2 1 18:8 10 23 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County 10 6 3 1 15:6 9 21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales