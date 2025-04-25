Peterborough United officially confirmed their place in next season's League One following the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.Peterborough United officially confirmed their place in next season's League One following the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.
Here's who are the best and worst sides in League One right now as Peterborough United secure survival and Reading and Leyton Orient fight for the play-offs

Posh are no longer looking over their shoulders after the 1-1 draw at Barnsley confirmed League One survival.

Posh can now enjoy the final two games of the season ahead of summer of building towards an improved league finish next season.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – with Posh having seen an improvement in form over the last two months along with the Vertu Trophy success.

For most teams in the league, this stage of the season it’s all about getting three points on the board, with three of the top six sides doing just that.

On the flip side promotion-chasing Huddersfield have collapsed while last year’s play-off finalists, Bolton Wanderers, have struggled for momentum.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of the footballwebpages.co.uk website with the stats running over the last ten matchdays and correct as of April 23.

1. Wrexham

2. Charlton Athletic

3. Stockport County

4. Leyton Orient

