Some of the prices can vary with some clubs offereing much better value for money than others.

But which clubs are currently doing the best deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket, in the early bird category or for a renewed season-ticket, and run from cheapest to most expensive.

Have your say on the ticket prices at Posh. Join the debate on our social media channels.